Pilgrim Garners Top Recognition as 'Best Hair Care Brand' at Myntra D2C Summit

Pilgrim, rapidly rising in India's beauty sector, received the accolade of 'Best Hair Care Brand' at the prestigious Myntra Rising Star D2C Summit. This award underscores Pilgrim's impressive journey in hair care, particularly in their innovation-driven Hair Serum and Shampoo categories on Myntra.

The brand's groundbreaking technology and superior global natural ingredients have redefined consumer expectations, making products like the 3% Redensyl & 4% Anagain Hair Growth Serum a bestseller. Pilgrim's offerings target major hair issues such as hair fall, dandruff, and frizziness, using ingredients like Patua and Argan Oil to elevate hair care quality.

Pilgrim plans to upscale its market influence with support from investors, aspiring to reach a 1000 crore ARR by 2025. With over 200 products available across various online and offline platforms, Pilgrim aims to continue its transformational impact on the beauty and personal care landscape in India.

