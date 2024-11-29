Left Menu

Pilgrim Garners Top Recognition as 'Best Hair Care Brand' at Myntra D2C Summit

Pilgrim, a leading beauty and personal care brand in India, has been awarded the title of 'Best Hair Care Brand' at the Myntra Rising Star D2C Summit. Known for its innovative products and use of global natural ingredients, Pilgrim continues to reshape the hair care industry. The brand, backed by significant investors, aims to become a 1000 crore ARR brand by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:24 IST
Pilgrim Garners Top Recognition as 'Best Hair Care Brand' at Myntra D2C Summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@myntra)
  • Country:
  • India

Pilgrim, rapidly rising in India's beauty sector, received the accolade of 'Best Hair Care Brand' at the prestigious Myntra Rising Star D2C Summit. This award underscores Pilgrim's impressive journey in hair care, particularly in their innovation-driven Hair Serum and Shampoo categories on Myntra.

The brand's groundbreaking technology and superior global natural ingredients have redefined consumer expectations, making products like the 3% Redensyl & 4% Anagain Hair Growth Serum a bestseller. Pilgrim's offerings target major hair issues such as hair fall, dandruff, and frizziness, using ingredients like Patua and Argan Oil to elevate hair care quality.

Pilgrim plans to upscale its market influence with support from investors, aspiring to reach a 1000 crore ARR by 2025. With over 200 products available across various online and offline platforms, Pilgrim aims to continue its transformational impact on the beauty and personal care landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024