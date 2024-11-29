Tamannaah Bhatia Reflects on Long-lasting Careers in Film Industry

Starting her career at the age of 15, actress Tamannaah Bhatia speaks on the importance of maintaining relevance and impact in the film industry. The 34-year-old highlights her admiration for veteran actors, particularly her co-star Jimmy Shergill, for their ability to sustain long careers.

Bhatia, who rose to fame in South Indian cinema, is set to star in the upcoming Netflix film 'Sikandar ka Muqaddar'. Directed by the acclaimed Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars actors Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill. Bhatia expresses excitement over the film, citing the strong collaboration and character depth as major draws.

The actress underscores the need for authenticity and evolution in today's entertainment landscape, stating that it's crucial for actors to always deliver their best performances. Reflecting on recent projects, Bhatia emphasizes flexibility and an open-minded approach to roles, regardless of perceived size or scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)