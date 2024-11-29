Nostalgia and Thrills: Jimmy Sheirgill Talks 'Mohabbatein' and New Crime Drama

As the beloved film 'Mohabbatein' approaches its 25th anniversary, anticipation grows for a potential theatrical re-release. The film, a landmark in Bollywood for its heartwarming narratives and memorable music, continues to captivate audiences, especially through television screenings.

During a recent interview with ANI, Jimmy Sheirgill, one of the film's stars, confirmed the re-release possibility. 'It should definitely happen at the 25-year mark,' Sheirgill declared, noting the film's enduring popularity among young viewers. His portrayal of Karan in the film remains memorable to this day.

Apart from his nostalgia for 'Mohabbatein', Sheirgill is also making waves with his latest venture in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', directed by Neeraj Pandey. The actor, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh in the crime drama, expresses excitement about their ongoing professional partnership. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)