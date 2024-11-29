Left Menu

Nostalgia and Thrills: Jimmy Sheirgill Talks 'Mohabbatein' and New Crime Drama

As 'Mohabbatein' nears its 25th anniversary, Jimmy Sheirgill hints at a re-release of the iconic film. The actor, now starring in the crime thriller 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', reflects on the movie's legacy and his ongoing collaboration with director Neeraj Pandey. The drama is now available on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:29 IST
Nostalgia and Thrills: Jimmy Sheirgill Talks 'Mohabbatein' and New Crime Drama
Jimmy Sheirgill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the beloved film 'Mohabbatein' approaches its 25th anniversary, anticipation grows for a potential theatrical re-release. The film, a landmark in Bollywood for its heartwarming narratives and memorable music, continues to captivate audiences, especially through television screenings.

During a recent interview with ANI, Jimmy Sheirgill, one of the film's stars, confirmed the re-release possibility. 'It should definitely happen at the 25-year mark,' Sheirgill declared, noting the film's enduring popularity among young viewers. His portrayal of Karan in the film remains memorable to this day.

Apart from his nostalgia for 'Mohabbatein', Sheirgill is also making waves with his latest venture in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', directed by Neeraj Pandey. The actor, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh in the crime drama, expresses excitement about their ongoing professional partnership. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024