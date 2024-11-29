Eye in the Sky: Unintended Surveillance in Indian Forests

In a striking revelation, a study has uncovered the misuse of surveillance technologies in Corbett National Park, originally deployed for wildlife monitoring, to surveil local women without their consent. Cameras and drones are being manipulated by forest officials to intimidate women and deter them from accessing natural resources, although they are legally entitled to do so.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge, UK, the study involved interviews with 270 residents near the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand over a 14-month period. The findings, published in Environment and Planning F, suggest that these technologies inadvertently extend patriarchal control into forested areas, inhibiting women's traditional activities and expression.

Trishant Simlai, the lead author, reported that the surveilled women feel restricted and vulnerable, even leading to fatal encounters with wildlife. The research underscores a pressing need for conservation initiatives to reconsider the application of these technologies to prevent privacy violations and ensure the safety of indigenous forest communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)