France Acknowledges 1944 Massacre of West African Soldiers

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially recognized the 1944 massacre of West African soldiers by the French Army, addressing a letter to Senegalese authorities. This acknowledgment comes amidst declining French influence in West Africa. The event highlights past colonial tensions over unpaid wages and calls for historical accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:52 IST
In a landmark acknowledgment, French President Emmanuel Macron has recognized the massacre of West African soldiers by the French Army in 1944. Addressing the Senegalese authorities in a letter, Macron termed the tragic incident a massacre, marking the first time it has been officially recognized as such by France.

This recognition comes as France experiences waning influence in West Africa, particularly in its former colonies. The massacre took place on December 1, 1944, in Thiaroye, a village on the outskirts of Dakar, where French troops killed between 35 to 400 West African soldiers. These soldiers, part of the Tirailleurs Senegalais corps, were mainly unarmed, and the massacre allegedly was triggered by disputes over unpaid wages.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed hope that Macron's acknowledgment would unveil the full truth of the Thiaroye massacre. Macron emphasized the importance of establishing the causes and facts leading to the tragedy, announcing a committee headed by Professor Mamadou Diouf to investigate. This move follows recent Senegalese legislative elections, where President Faye's party secured a majority, promising reforms for greater economic independence from foreign interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

