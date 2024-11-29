Left Menu

Divyenndu's Vampiric Aspirations: From Crime Thrillers to Horror Dreams

Actor Divyenndu, known for his work in 'Mirzapur' and 'Madgaon Express', expresses a desire to explore the horror genre, specifically playing a vampire. He emphasizes the importance of embracing diverse roles and not succumbing to the pressure of repeating past characters. Divyenndu currently features in the upcoming film 'Agni'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:29 IST
Actor Divyenndu, acclaimed for his riveting performances in series and films like 'Mirzapur' and 'The Railway Men', aspires to diversify his repertoire by delving into the horror genre. The actor, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, revealed his lingering dream of portraying a vampire on screen, a role he has yet to tackle.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Divyenndu discussed the challenges that accompany fame, emphasizing the importance of exploring new characters and genres. He stated, 'To truly evolve as an artist, it's crucial to step out of comfort zones and embrace different narratives, irrespective of the outcome.'

Currently, Divyenndu is set to star in the action thriller 'Agni', directed by Rahul Dholakia, portraying a cop investigating mysterious fires. Alongside actor Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu relishes the camaraderie they've developed through shared theatrical roots. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate 'Mirzapur: The Film', slated for a 2026 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

