Elevate Your Wardrobe: Genes' Black Friday Spectacle
Genes offers a limited-time 50% reduction on select pieces from November 27 to December 1. The collection ranges from winter layers and printed silhouettes to workwear, emphasizing creative design and luxury. The sale showcases unique, technique-driven ensembles that add artistic flair to any wardrobe.
The end of the year signals a time for celebration and wardrobe enhancement. As festivities and gatherings abound, Genes is offering a special opportunity to revamp your closet with a 50% discount on select items from November 27 to December 1. This limited-time sale includes winter layers, sculptural pieces, and vibrant prints, designed to elevate your style preferences.
Embracing the winter spirit, the collection features thoughtfully crafted clothes that mix functionality with creativity. From co-ord sets and printed sweatshirts to versatile bombers, the curated collection promises to enhance your sartorial appeal. Noteworthy designs include painterly black-and-white checks and subtle luxury shirts, perfect for the office and beyond.
Genes' haute couture heritage shines through in engineering-driven garments that prioritize craftsmanship and quality materials. This shopping season, indulge in meaningful purchases that emphasise thoughtful design, community spirit, and timeless elegance. Visit their stores in New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, or shop online to explore the full collection.
