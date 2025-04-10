Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Drives Forward with Record Luxury Sales in 2024-25

Mercedes-Benz India reported a 4.44% sales growth to 18,928 units in 2024-25, driven by high-end models and electric vehicles. Despite a sales dip in Q1 2025, the company sees potential growth aided by RBI rate cuts and strategic investments in expanding dealerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:19 IST
Mercedes-Benz India Drives Forward with Record Luxury Sales in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mercedes-Benz India has reported a robust 4.44% increase in sales, reaching 18,928 units for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking its best performance ever. Key contributors to this growth include a 34% surge in top-end luxury vehicles and a 51% increase in electric vehicle sales.

Despite a first-quarter sales decline of 11.8% attributed to a slowdown in the entry-luxury segment, the carmaker remains optimistic. Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer highlighted that the recent RBI rate cut is expected to stimulate demand further, as the majority of car purchases are financed.

Mercedes-Benz India is making strategic investments worth Rs 450 crore, alongside plans to expand its luxury 'MAR 20X' outlets in emerging markets. While the overall luxury car segment is projected to remain flat due to global uncertainties, Iyer anticipates positive developments in the latter half of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025