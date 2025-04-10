Mercedes-Benz India Drives Forward with Record Luxury Sales in 2024-25

Mercedes-Benz India has reported a robust 4.44% increase in sales, reaching 18,928 units for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking its best performance ever. Key contributors to this growth include a 34% surge in top-end luxury vehicles and a 51% increase in electric vehicle sales.

Despite a first-quarter sales decline of 11.8% attributed to a slowdown in the entry-luxury segment, the carmaker remains optimistic. Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer highlighted that the recent RBI rate cut is expected to stimulate demand further, as the majority of car purchases are financed.

Mercedes-Benz India is making strategic investments worth Rs 450 crore, alongside plans to expand its luxury 'MAR 20X' outlets in emerging markets. While the overall luxury car segment is projected to remain flat due to global uncertainties, Iyer anticipates positive developments in the latter half of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)