Left Menu

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Uniting Northeast India's Cultural and Economic Tapestry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav', showcasing cultural and economic elements of India's eight northeastern states. The event will feature a fusion of traditional textiles and designs, promote business relationships, and explore investment opportunities while highlighting infrastructural developments in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:01 IST
Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Uniting Northeast India's Cultural and Economic Tapestry
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' on December 6. This festival will feature the rich cultural and economic tapestry of India's eight northeastern states, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced.

The event seeks to bolster the region's vibrant textile and artisanal crafts by providing a platform for artisans and potential buyers to connect, fostering business relationships and generating sales. Investors and government officials are expected to discuss avenues for investment in diverse sectors.

With performances of traditional dances and discussions on sustainable fashion, the Mahotsav aims to elevate the northeast's profile as a hub of culture and industry, spot lighting significant infrastructure upgrades improving connectivity and economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024