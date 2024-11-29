Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Uniting Northeast India's Cultural and Economic Tapestry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' on December 6. This festival will feature the rich cultural and economic tapestry of India's eight northeastern states, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced.

The event seeks to bolster the region's vibrant textile and artisanal crafts by providing a platform for artisans and potential buyers to connect, fostering business relationships and generating sales. Investors and government officials are expected to discuss avenues for investment in diverse sectors.

With performances of traditional dances and discussions on sustainable fashion, the Mahotsav aims to elevate the northeast's profile as a hub of culture and industry, spot lighting significant infrastructure upgrades improving connectivity and economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)