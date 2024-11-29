Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Uniting Northeast India's Cultural and Economic Tapestry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav', showcasing cultural and economic elements of India's eight northeastern states. The event will feature a fusion of traditional textiles and designs, promote business relationships, and explore investment opportunities while highlighting infrastructural developments in the region.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' on December 6. This festival will feature the rich cultural and economic tapestry of India's eight northeastern states, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced.
The event seeks to bolster the region's vibrant textile and artisanal crafts by providing a platform for artisans and potential buyers to connect, fostering business relationships and generating sales. Investors and government officials are expected to discuss avenues for investment in diverse sectors.
With performances of traditional dances and discussions on sustainable fashion, the Mahotsav aims to elevate the northeast's profile as a hub of culture and industry, spot lighting significant infrastructure upgrades improving connectivity and economic integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Chief Minister Boosts Ties with Singapore for Investment Opportunities
Giriraj Singh Engages with Panipat Textile Industry, Urges Innovation and Green Energy Adoption
Cabinet Approves Regional Deals to Boost Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development
Madhya Pradesh CM's Global Quest for Investment Opportunities
Madhya Pradesh CM Promotes Investment Opportunities in the UK