Manasi Parekh Shines as New Face of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Campaign
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has appointed national award-winning actor Manasi Parekh as its brand ambassador for two years. This campaign, in the Gujarati language, aims to target the Gujarati community by leveraging Parekh's cultural ties to Gujarat.
In a strategic move to connect with the Gujarati audience, Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced on Friday that it has signed actor Manasi Parekh as its brand ambassador for the next two years.
Parekh, acclaimed for her national award-winning performances, is deeply rooted in Gujarat's culture. This makes her an ideal choice to represent the brand's values and message to Gujarati customers, according to Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed.
The new campaign, launched across a range of media platforms, intends to strengthen the brand's presence within the Gujarati community.
