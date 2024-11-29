Manasi Parekh Shines as New Face of Malabar Gold & Diamonds Campaign

In a strategic move to connect with the Gujarati audience, Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced on Friday that it has signed actor Manasi Parekh as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

Parekh, acclaimed for her national award-winning performances, is deeply rooted in Gujarat's culture. This makes her an ideal choice to represent the brand's values and message to Gujarati customers, according to Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed.

The new campaign, launched across a range of media platforms, intends to strengthen the brand's presence within the Gujarati community.

(With inputs from agencies.)