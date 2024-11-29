Tragic Cave-in at Lothal Archaeological Site: Probing Safety Protocols

A grave incident unfolded at the historic Lothal site, with a trench collapse resulting in the tragic demise of Surbhi Verma, a PhD scholar from IIT Delhi. The site, linked with the Indus Valley Civilisation, was under study by researchers for paleoclimatic evidence.

The Gujarat police have commenced an investigation to determine if the necessary procedural guidelines were adhered to, especially concerning excavation permissions near the Archaeological Survey of India's demarcated zones. Preliminary findings suggest the researchers were unaware of the high subterranean water levels.

The bereaved family has called for accountability from IIT Delhi, seeking stringent enforcement of safety protocols and demanding compensation. Transparency, adherence to safety norms, and proper training are emphasized as vital for future archaeological studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)