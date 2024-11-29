Swift Enthusiasts Rush to Target for Exclusive Eras Tour Book on Black Friday

On Black Friday, Target's exclusive release of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book saw eager fans lining up early, resulting in empty shelves across numerous stores.

The event marks Target's effort to overcome sluggish sales by leveraging Swift's immense fan following, evident from the queues forming hours before store openings.

Beyond the in-store event, Target plans to grow its entertainment segment by offering these exclusive items on its app and website, beginning Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)