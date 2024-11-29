Swift Enthusiasts Rush to Target for Exclusive Eras Tour Book on Black Friday
Target's exclusive launch of Taylor Swift's new Eras Tour book drew large crowds on Black Friday, with many stores running out of stock. The collaboration aimed to revive Target's sales by tapping into Swift's fanbase. The book and related merchandise will also be available online starting Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:30 IST
On Black Friday, Target's exclusive release of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book saw eager fans lining up early, resulting in empty shelves across numerous stores.
The event marks Target's effort to overcome sluggish sales by leveraging Swift's immense fan following, evident from the queues forming hours before store openings.
Beyond the in-store event, Target plans to grow its entertainment segment by offering these exclusive items on its app and website, beginning Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement