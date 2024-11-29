Left Menu

Italy and India: Building Bridges Through Education and Culture

Italian investment in India has reached USD 6.5 billion, indicating strong economic ties. Experts see opportunities in energy and transport technology, while educational exchanges flourish. Cultural links highlighted at events, fostering mutual understanding between Italy and India.

29-11-2024
The European House Ambrosetti group's senior partner, Lorenzo Tavazzi, announced that Italian companies have invested USD 6.5 billion in India. Speaking after the inauguration of the Villaggio Italia exposition, Tavazzi emphasized the potential for growth in the world's fastest growing major economy.

He highlighted Italy's capability to assist India in energy transition and transport through expertise in sustainable technologies and high-speed rail systems. This partnership aims to leverage Italy's experience to support India's aspirations.

Additionally, educational ties such as those fostered by the SDA Bocconi Asia Center, which trains Indian students, are deepening bilateral relationships. Cultural exchanges and shared interests in food, family, and arts were also celebrated during panel discussions featuring figures like Vijay Joshi and Giorgio Andriani.

