Italy and India: Building Bridges Through Education and Culture

The European House Ambrosetti group's senior partner, Lorenzo Tavazzi, announced that Italian companies have invested USD 6.5 billion in India. Speaking after the inauguration of the Villaggio Italia exposition, Tavazzi emphasized the potential for growth in the world's fastest growing major economy.

He highlighted Italy's capability to assist India in energy transition and transport through expertise in sustainable technologies and high-speed rail systems. This partnership aims to leverage Italy's experience to support India's aspirations.

Additionally, educational ties such as those fostered by the SDA Bocconi Asia Center, which trains Indian students, are deepening bilateral relationships. Cultural exchanges and shared interests in food, family, and arts were also celebrated during panel discussions featuring figures like Vijay Joshi and Giorgio Andriani.

(With inputs from agencies.)