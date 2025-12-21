Left Menu

Innovation's Holy Grail: Uniting Science and Education for Social Change

Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasized unity, inclusivity, and collective responsibility in nation-building using science, education, and innovation. Lauding Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Patil highlighted efforts in addressing social challenges. The book release event underscored the significance of creating equal opportunities and implementing educational reforms in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra's Minister for Higher and Technical Education, has advocated for unity and inclusivity as core elements in nation-building.

Speaking at a book release event at the Taj Mahal Palace, Patil honored Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar's work in leveraging science and education to tackle pressing social challenges.

He praised the implementation of the National Education Policy under Dr. Mashelkar's guidance, highlighting Maharashtra's leading role in educational reforms and innovation.

