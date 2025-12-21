Innovation's Holy Grail: Uniting Science and Education for Social Change

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra's Minister for Higher and Technical Education, has advocated for unity and inclusivity as core elements in nation-building.

Speaking at a book release event at the Taj Mahal Palace, Patil honored Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar's work in leveraging science and education to tackle pressing social challenges.

He praised the implementation of the National Education Policy under Dr. Mashelkar's guidance, highlighting Maharashtra's leading role in educational reforms and innovation.