The Temperature Tug-of-War in the Office: Can We Ever Agree?

As the mercury rises, office workers find themselves in a constant battle over air conditioning settings. Emerging research highlights the significant gender and hormonal factors at play in temperature preferences. Men generally prefer cooler environments, while women are more comfortable in slightly warmer settings.

Studies, such as a 2021 survey of over 38,000 individuals, reveal that women's dissatisfaction stems from colder office temperatures. Hormonal influences, including testosterone and oestrogen, impact these preferences, making women's thermal comfort more dynamic and variable over time.

The conversation around optimal office temperatures extends beyond comfort, touching on productivity and environmental impact. As energy costs and sustainability become pressing issues, balancing personal comfort with eco-friendly practices becomes a priority for workplaces worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)