Nations Unite for a Global Plastic Pollution Treaty

Countries are finalizing a treaty to combat global plastic pollution in Busan, South Korea. The treaty aims to create a legally binding agreement by 2024 as plastic production soars. Key countries like China, the US, and Germany hold significant influence in the plastics trade, contributing to global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busan | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

This weekend marks a significant milestone as nations convene in Busan, South Korea, to finalize a treaty aimed at tackling the global plastic pollution crisis. With the meeting set to conclude by Sunday or early Monday, officials are working to create a comprehensive agreement.

According to the UN, plastic usage has quadrupled in the last 30 years, with over 400 million tons produced annually. Notably, 2,000 garbage trucks' worth of plastic waste end up in oceans daily. The treaty, supported by countries like Panama and over 100 others, seeks to manage this tidal wave of pollution.

Concerns are high as plastic production could surge by 70% by 2040 without intervention. Major players, including China, the US, and Germany, dominate the trade, accounting for a third of global exports. Less than 10% of plastic is recycled, while the rest pollutes land and waterways, pressing for urgent action.

