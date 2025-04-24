Left Menu

Revolutionizing Recycling: How Steer World's Omega Technology is Transforming Plastic Waste

Steer World, based in Bengaluru, has launched the Omega Twin-Screw Extrusion Technology, which recycles previously non-recyclable plastics like crosslinked polyethene (XLPE). This advancement breaks the carbon linkages, turning waste into reusable De-XLPE, allowing it to be used again, notably in wire insulation.

Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for sustainable manufacturing, Bengaluru's Steer World has introduced a breakthrough in plastic recycling through its Omega Twin-Screw Extrusion Technology. This innovative method allows the recycling of complex plastics like crosslinked polyethene (XLPE), which were previously considered non-recyclable.

Speaking to PTI, Prakash Hadimani, the Global Head of Application Development at Steer World, detailed the challenges faced in recycling XLPE, often used as insulation in cables. Previously, discarded plastic from these cables ended up in landfills, as it was economically and environmentally unfeasible to recycle.

Steer World's technology uses mechanical shear and controlled heat to break the carbon bonds in XLPE, converting it into a reusable form called De-XLPE. This process not only promotes recycling but also sets a new standard in what materials can be considered recyclable, making a significant impact in polymer manufacturing.

