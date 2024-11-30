Left Menu

Divyenndu Joins Ram Charan for Star-Studded Telugu Project

Actor Divyenndu, famed for his role in 'Mirzapur', will appear alongside 'RRR' star Ram Charan in a new Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The project, Ram Charan's 16th, also features Janhvi Kapoor. The film's cast announcement was made via Vriddhi Cinemas' Instagram post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:24 IST
Divyenndu Joins Ram Charan for Star-Studded Telugu Project
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Divyenndu, known for his performance in the popular series 'Mirzapur', is set to join the cast of a new Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, featuring 'RRR' star Ram Charan. This collaboration marks Charan's sixteenth cinematic venture.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also see Janhvi Kapoor playing a significant role. Divyenndu's involvement in the project was officially announced by Vriddhi Cinemas through an Instagram update, exciting fans of 'Munna Bhayya', his character from 'Mirzapur'.

Additionally, the movie is being produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, with musical composition by AR Rahman. Acclaimed actor Shiva Rajkumar is also part of the distinguished ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024