Divyenndu Joins Ram Charan for Star-Studded Telugu Project

Actor Divyenndu, known for his performance in the popular series 'Mirzapur', is set to join the cast of a new Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, featuring 'RRR' star Ram Charan. This collaboration marks Charan's sixteenth cinematic venture.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also see Janhvi Kapoor playing a significant role. Divyenndu's involvement in the project was officially announced by Vriddhi Cinemas through an Instagram update, exciting fans of 'Munna Bhayya', his character from 'Mirzapur'.

Additionally, the movie is being produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, with musical composition by AR Rahman. Acclaimed actor Shiva Rajkumar is also part of the distinguished ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)