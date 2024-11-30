Left Menu

Hollywood Bonds: The Enduring Friendship of Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston

Frankie Muniz reminisces about his enduring friendship with Bryan Cranston, who played his father in 'Malcolm in the Middle'. Despite their careers diverging, with Cranston becoming a TV giant, their bond remains strong. Muniz hopes to inspire others as Cranston has inspired him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:33 IST
Hollywood Bonds: The Enduring Friendship of Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston
  • Country:
  • United States

Frankie Muniz, best known for his role as Malcolm in the early 2000s sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle', shared insights into his longstanding relationship with co-star Bryan Cranston. Cranston, who played his father in the series, remains in contact, checking in with Muniz regularly.

Cranston's support extends beyond casual conversations, as he often attends events important to Muniz, including his races and band performances. Muniz reflects on Cranston's influence as an inspiration and mentorship role he strives to emulate for others in the future.

Muniz, now 38, recalls the formative impact of working with Cranston during his pre-teen years, acknowledging Cranston as a 'Hollywood god'. While Muniz most recently participated in the reality show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia', Cranston continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, appearing in the film 'Argylle'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024