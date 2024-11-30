Hollywood Bonds: The Enduring Friendship of Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston

Frankie Muniz, best known for his role as Malcolm in the early 2000s sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle', shared insights into his longstanding relationship with co-star Bryan Cranston. Cranston, who played his father in the series, remains in contact, checking in with Muniz regularly.

Cranston's support extends beyond casual conversations, as he often attends events important to Muniz, including his races and band performances. Muniz reflects on Cranston's influence as an inspiration and mentorship role he strives to emulate for others in the future.

Muniz, now 38, recalls the formative impact of working with Cranston during his pre-teen years, acknowledging Cranston as a 'Hollywood god'. While Muniz most recently participated in the reality show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia', Cranston continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, appearing in the film 'Argylle'.

