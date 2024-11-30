Donna Kelce Shines in Hallmark Debut with 'Holiday Touchdown' Movie

In a foray from her routine life, Donna Kelce, the mother of Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, embarks on a new journey as an actress in Hallmark Channel's upcoming movie 'Christmas on Call.' People magazine reports that Donna was seen cheering at Arrowhead Stadium as her son faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders with his Kansas City Chiefs team.

The film, set against the backdrop of Philadelphia with elements unfolding in Kansas City's iconic locations, unfolds within 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.' Donna found herself enthralled by the opportunity, expressing her delight at working with seasoned Hallmark movie veterans. 'I had a blast learning from all of them,' she remarked.

This cinematic venture brought the excitement close to home, with segments filmed inside the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium, a place Donna has frequented for the past 11 years. Reflecting on her grandchildren's enthusiasm for her screen appearance, she shared, 'They kept saying, Play it back, play it back! We want to see DeeDee!'

Donna, along with her ex-husband Ed, grandparent three children from Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce—Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. 'Holiday Touchdown' narrates the romance between the Chiefs' director of fan engagement and a team superfan. Donna's role as a barbecue restaurant manager adds flavor to the story.

This film boasts an impressive roster of stars including Jenna Bush Hager, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, and Richard Riehle, alongside a special appearance by Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and other team players. 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' is set to premiere soon on the Hallmark Channel, as reported by People.

(With inputs from agencies.)