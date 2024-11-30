Left Menu

Empowering Wellness: Suhana Swasthyam 2024 Set to Transform Lives

Suhana Swasthyam 2024, a wellness festival in Pune, blends ancient practices and modern innovations. Held over two weekends, it promises enriching workshops and cultural performances. The event encourages holistic health through diverse sessions, offering mindfulness, stress management, and wellness insights aimed at fostering a balanced lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PUNE, NOVEMBER 30, 2024 – The vibrant city of Pune is all set to host Suhana Swasthyam 2024, an extraordinary wellness festival dedicated to the promotion of holistic health and well-being.

Spanning two weekends at Bougainvillea Farms in Karve Nagar, this transformative event promises a unique blend of ancient wellness practices and modern health innovations.

Renowned wellness experts, including Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Jaya Kishori, and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, are slated to inspire attendees on their path toward a balanced lifestyle, with workshops on mindfulness, stress management, and cultural performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

