Empowering Wellness: Suhana Swasthyam 2024 Set to Transform Lives

PUNE, NOVEMBER 30, 2024 – The vibrant city of Pune is all set to host Suhana Swasthyam 2024, an extraordinary wellness festival dedicated to the promotion of holistic health and well-being.

Spanning two weekends at Bougainvillea Farms in Karve Nagar, this transformative event promises a unique blend of ancient wellness practices and modern health innovations.

Renowned wellness experts, including Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Jaya Kishori, and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, are slated to inspire attendees on their path toward a balanced lifestyle, with workshops on mindfulness, stress management, and cultural performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)