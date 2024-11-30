Left Menu

AP Dhillon Set to Electrify India with The Brownprint Tour

Punjabi music star AP Dhillon is all set to start The Brownprint Tour in India, with shows in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. Accompanied by Shinda Kahlon, Dhillon will perform his hit songs and new music, captivating fans across the country once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:47 IST
AP Dhillon Set to Electrify India with The Brownprint Tour
Singer AP Dhillon (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon touched down in Mumbai on Saturday as anticipation mounts for his upcoming The Brownprint Tour. The chartbuster singer, warmly greeting photographers, was accompanied by his collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Dhillon had earlier announced his India tour in September through Instagram, expressing his excitement about returning to his roots. Titled The Brownprint Tour, the event is set to launch in Mumbai on December 7, proceed to New Delhi on December 14, and wrap up in Chandigarh on December 21.

Fans can expect a thrilling lineup of Dhillon's popular tracks such as 'Brown Munde,' 'Excuses,' and 'Insane,' complemented by new releases like 'Bora Bora' and 'Old Money.' Organized by White Fox India, the tour marks Dhillon's second performance circuit in the country, following his debut tour in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024