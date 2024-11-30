AP Dhillon Set to Electrify India with The Brownprint Tour

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon touched down in Mumbai on Saturday as anticipation mounts for his upcoming The Brownprint Tour. The chartbuster singer, warmly greeting photographers, was accompanied by his collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Dhillon had earlier announced his India tour in September through Instagram, expressing his excitement about returning to his roots. Titled The Brownprint Tour, the event is set to launch in Mumbai on December 7, proceed to New Delhi on December 14, and wrap up in Chandigarh on December 21.

Fans can expect a thrilling lineup of Dhillon's popular tracks such as 'Brown Munde,' 'Excuses,' and 'Insane,' complemented by new releases like 'Bora Bora' and 'Old Money.' Organized by White Fox India, the tour marks Dhillon's second performance circuit in the country, following his debut tour in 2021.

