Bee Attack at Madhav National Park Sparks Dramatic Rescue

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia faced an unexpected bee attack during a function in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The quick response from those around him ensured his safety, as they formed a protective cordon using handkerchiefs and towels.

The incident took place at Chandpatha Lake in Madhav National Park and attracted significant attention when videos of the rescue went viral on social media platforms.

Eyewitnesses speculate that the bees may have been disturbed by drones being used for security or photography. The minister, present to inaugurate a weed harvester machine, was forced to leave the event prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)