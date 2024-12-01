Heritage Clash: The Battle Over Shahi Jama Masjid

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has appealed to the court for control over the historic Shahi Jama Masjid. This Mughal-era mosque, recognized as a protected heritage site since 1920, has been a point of contention between ASI officials and the mosque's management committee.

ASI's legal representative, Vishnu Sharma, flagged attempts by the mosque committee to make unauthorized modifications. An incident in 2018, involving the installation of steel railings, was cited as a breach of heritage guidelines. The court is set to review these arguments in the coming days.

Tensions escalated on November 24 when a court-mandated survey sparked violence, resulting in fatalities and injuries. A judicial commission, tasked with investigating the clash, aims to determine whether it was spontaneous or a planned conspiracy. Their findings will also include recommendations to prevent future incidents of this nature.

