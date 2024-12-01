Left Menu

Heritage Clash: The Battle Over Shahi Jama Masjid

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is seeking management of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a protected Mughal-era mosque, amid tensions with the mosque's management committee. A court-ordered survey led to violence, prompting a judicial commission investigation into whether the incident was spontaneous or planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:58 IST
Heritage Clash: The Battle Over Shahi Jama Masjid
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has appealed to the court for control over the historic Shahi Jama Masjid. This Mughal-era mosque, recognized as a protected heritage site since 1920, has been a point of contention between ASI officials and the mosque's management committee.

ASI's legal representative, Vishnu Sharma, flagged attempts by the mosque committee to make unauthorized modifications. An incident in 2018, involving the installation of steel railings, was cited as a breach of heritage guidelines. The court is set to review these arguments in the coming days.

Tensions escalated on November 24 when a court-mandated survey sparked violence, resulting in fatalities and injuries. A judicial commission, tasked with investigating the clash, aims to determine whether it was spontaneous or a planned conspiracy. Their findings will also include recommendations to prevent future incidents of this nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

