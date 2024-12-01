Nagaland's Global Push: UK Partnership to Boost Opportunities

A significant roundtable meeting took place between the Nagaland government and a UK delegation, showcasing the state's emerging investment potential and opportunities.

The discussion, coinciding with the UK delegates' attendance at the Hornbill Festival, explored partnerships in vital areas such as agritech and the creative economy.

Officials like Abu Metha, Lindy Cameron, and Hekani Jakhalu highlighted Nagaland's promising landscape for business, stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation and creating a sound startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)