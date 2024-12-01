Left Menu

Nagaland's Global Push: UK Partnership to Boost Opportunities

A roundtable discussion highlighted the potential for partnership between the Nagaland government and the UK, sparked by the Hornbill Festival. Key sectors like agritech and the creative economy were focal points, with emphasis on fostering a robust startup ecosystem and strengthening international collaboration for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:06 IST
Nagaland's Global Push: UK Partnership to Boost Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant roundtable meeting took place between the Nagaland government and a UK delegation, showcasing the state's emerging investment potential and opportunities.

The discussion, coinciding with the UK delegates' attendance at the Hornbill Festival, explored partnerships in vital areas such as agritech and the creative economy.

Officials like Abu Metha, Lindy Cameron, and Hekani Jakhalu highlighted Nagaland's promising landscape for business, stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation and creating a sound startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024