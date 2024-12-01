Nagaland's Global Push: UK Partnership to Boost Opportunities
A roundtable discussion highlighted the potential for partnership between the Nagaland government and the UK, sparked by the Hornbill Festival. Key sectors like agritech and the creative economy were focal points, with emphasis on fostering a robust startup ecosystem and strengthening international collaboration for sustainable development.
A significant roundtable meeting took place between the Nagaland government and a UK delegation, showcasing the state's emerging investment potential and opportunities.
The discussion, coinciding with the UK delegates' attendance at the Hornbill Festival, explored partnerships in vital areas such as agritech and the creative economy.
Officials like Abu Metha, Lindy Cameron, and Hekani Jakhalu highlighted Nagaland's promising landscape for business, stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation and creating a sound startup ecosystem.
