Dua Lipa Mesmerizes Mumbai with Bollywood Mash-Up

In a stunning musical crossover, pop sensation Dua Lipa thrilled fans at her Mumbai concert with a unique mash-up of her global hit 'Levitating' and Bollywood's 'Wo Ladki Jo' from the film 'Baadshah'. Her performance was part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

Videos shared widely across social media platforms captured the electrifying moment, which drew enthusiastic reactions from attendees and online audiences alike. The songs 'Levitating' and 'Wo Ladki Jo' share a similar beat pattern, enhancing the seamless fusion crafted by the singer.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, expressed her delight by posting clips of the performance on her Instagram Story. This memorable event marked Dua Lipa's second live performance in India, following her debut at the OnePlus Music Festival in 2019.

