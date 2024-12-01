Left Menu

Dua Lipa Mesmerizes Mumbai with Bollywood Mash-Up

Pop star Dua Lipa captivated the Mumbai audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert by blending her hit 'Levitating' with Bollywood's 'Wo Ladki Jo'. The viral performance, praised by Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, marked Dua's second show in India following her 2019 appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning musical crossover, pop sensation Dua Lipa thrilled fans at her Mumbai concert with a unique mash-up of her global hit 'Levitating' and Bollywood's 'Wo Ladki Jo' from the film 'Baadshah'. Her performance was part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

Videos shared widely across social media platforms captured the electrifying moment, which drew enthusiastic reactions from attendees and online audiences alike. The songs 'Levitating' and 'Wo Ladki Jo' share a similar beat pattern, enhancing the seamless fusion crafted by the singer.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, expressed her delight by posting clips of the performance on her Instagram Story. This memorable event marked Dua Lipa's second live performance in India, following her debut at the OnePlus Music Festival in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

