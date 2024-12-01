Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi: India's Rising Star Reaches New Chess Heights

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has become the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to surpass the ELO rating of 2800. This achievement places him fourth in global chess rankings. The 21-year-old's outstanding performance at the Chess Olympiad, where he won individual and team gold, highlights his remarkable year.

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has set a new milestone by becoming the second Indian chess player to surpass the prestigious 2800 ELO rating. Joining the ranks of chess greats, Erigaisi is now the 16th player worldwide to reach this benchmark, following the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

The 21-year-old's ascent to the fourth position in the latest global rankings is a testament to his extraordinary form this year. Erigaisi's contributions to India's historic success in the Chess Olympiad, where he claimed both individual and team gold, have underscored his potential as a formidable force in the chess world.

With a new ELO rating of 2801, Erigaisi trails closely behind top players like Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen. As the current top-rated Indian player, his journey from earning the Grandmaster title at just 14 to becoming a chess luminary continues to inspire the next generation of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

