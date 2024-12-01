Unveiling the Legacy: ASI's Revival of Mauryan Assembly Hall

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated the reveal of the '80-pillared assembly hall' at Kumhrar, Patna. This site, the only known architectural evidence of the Mauryan Empire, may enhance understanding of its historical significance.

ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat led the unveiling of some buried pillars at what is believed to be the Mauryan palace of Pataliputra. Efforts aim to examine the condition of these structures, with the potential for a complete uncovering following in-depth scientific analysis.

Experts speculate the assembly hall was where Emperor Ashoka held meetings, notably for the Third Buddhist Council. Unveiling efforts follow past excavation attempts and subsequent waterlogging issues that required the site to be covered with soil and sand in 2004 to prevent further degradation.

