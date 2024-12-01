Left Menu

Unveiling the Legacy: ASI's Revival of Mauryan Assembly Hall

The Archaeological Survey of India has begun uncovering remnants of the '80-pillared assembly hall' at Kumhrar in Patna, considered a significant example of Mauryan architecture, possibly used by Emperor Ashoka. Initial efforts aim to assess the buried pillars' conditions, with future plans to publicly unveil them after scientific evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:34 IST
Unveiling the Legacy: ASI's Revival of Mauryan Assembly Hall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated the reveal of the '80-pillared assembly hall' at Kumhrar, Patna. This site, the only known architectural evidence of the Mauryan Empire, may enhance understanding of its historical significance.

ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat led the unveiling of some buried pillars at what is believed to be the Mauryan palace of Pataliputra. Efforts aim to examine the condition of these structures, with the potential for a complete uncovering following in-depth scientific analysis.

Experts speculate the assembly hall was where Emperor Ashoka held meetings, notably for the Third Buddhist Council. Unveiling efforts follow past excavation attempts and subsequent waterlogging issues that required the site to be covered with soil and sand in 2004 to prevent further degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024