Showbiz Sensations of 2024 Take Center Stage

In an enthralling year for the entertainment industry, 2024 witnessed the remarkable success of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras tour, along with notable headlines involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

The Thanksgiving weekend saw the box office explode with unprecedented success, led by Walt Disney's animated musical 'Moana 2,' which grossed an impressive $368 million globally. The film reunited fans with Auli'i Cravalho's wayfinding character and Dwayne Johnson's Maui.

Joining 'Moana 2' were the highly anticipated 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II,' which together delivered the most successful Thanksgiving weekend in U.S. and Canadian box office history. These events together defined an unforgettable year for showbiz enthusiasts.

