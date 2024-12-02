Vikrant Massey Takes a Cinematic Pause: Time to Recalibrate

In a surprising move within the film industry, actor Vikrant Massey has announced a hiatus from acting. Known for his recent success with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report', Massey took to Instagram to declare his decision to take a break.

This announcement follows the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film exploring the aftermath of the Godhra train incident. Facing social media death threats post-release, Massey expressed confidence as the film's content is rooted in facts.

Vikrant, a new father, emphasized the need to prioritize personal life. Known for TV hits like 'Balika Vadhu', he promises one more release in 2025 before his hiatus. This move mirrors Zaira Wasim's earlier decision to step back from acting.

(With inputs from agencies.)