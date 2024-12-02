Left Menu

Vikrant Massey Takes a Cinematic Pause: Time to Recalibrate

Vikrant Massey, noted for his roles in films such as '12th Fail' and 'Sector 26', has announced a temporary hiatus from acting to focus on personal life. Despite receiving death threats following his recent film 'The Sabarmati Report', he remains unperturbed, citing the factual basis of the movie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:54 IST
Vikrant Massey Image Credit: Twitter (@masseysahib)
In a surprising move within the film industry, actor Vikrant Massey has announced a hiatus from acting. Known for his recent success with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report', Massey took to Instagram to declare his decision to take a break.

This announcement follows the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film exploring the aftermath of the Godhra train incident. Facing social media death threats post-release, Massey expressed confidence as the film's content is rooted in facts.

Vikrant, a new father, emphasized the need to prioritize personal life. Known for TV hits like 'Balika Vadhu', he promises one more release in 2025 before his hiatus. This move mirrors Zaira Wasim's earlier decision to step back from acting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Devdiscourse

