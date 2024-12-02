Vikrant Massey Takes a Cinematic Pause: Time to Recalibrate
Vikrant Massey, noted for his roles in films such as '12th Fail' and 'Sector 26', has announced a temporary hiatus from acting to focus on personal life. Despite receiving death threats following his recent film 'The Sabarmati Report', he remains unperturbed, citing the factual basis of the movie.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising move within the film industry, actor Vikrant Massey has announced a hiatus from acting. Known for his recent success with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report', Massey took to Instagram to declare his decision to take a break.
This announcement follows the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film exploring the aftermath of the Godhra train incident. Facing social media death threats post-release, Massey expressed confidence as the film's content is rooted in facts.
Vikrant, a new father, emphasized the need to prioritize personal life. Known for TV hits like 'Balika Vadhu', he promises one more release in 2025 before his hiatus. This move mirrors Zaira Wasim's earlier decision to step back from acting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh.
Nayanthara: Grateful for Film Industry Support in Documentary Release
Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on Godhra train burning incident of 2002, made tax free in Gujarat: Officials.
Tamannaah Bhatia Reflects on Long-lasting Careers in Film Industry