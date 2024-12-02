Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: A New Era for Education in Politics

In a significant political development, civil services coach and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday. The announcement was made in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Ojha expressed his commitment to the party's educational goals, stating that the development of education is his paramount ambition. He thanked Kejriwal and Sisodia for providing him with the opportunity to make an impact in political education.

As Delhi prepares for assembly elections next February, AAP, which previously secured 62 of 70 seats, is aiming for a third consecutive victory. Party leaders believe Ojha's expertise will strengthen their educational initiatives, further enhancing the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)