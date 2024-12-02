Left Menu

Rajadhiraaj: A Stage Extravaganza Celebrating Shri Krishna

Rajadhiraaj is the world's first mega musical focused on Shri Krishna's divine journey, showcasing his forms with storytelling, music, and dance. Created by Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Bhoomi Nathwani, it features 20 original songs and 180 performers, blending tradition with modernity while captivating diverse audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:37 IST
Rajadhiraaj: A Stage Extravaganza Celebrating Shri Krishna
  • Country:
  • United States

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela' is a groundbreaking musical journey that brings the divine life of Shri Krishna to the stage for the first time. Conceived by Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Bhoomi Nathwani, the show is a culmination of belief and dedication, reflecting a deep connection to Krishna's teachings.

Directed by Shruti Sharma, the musical presents a vivid spectacle with alluring storytelling elements, including varied musical compositions, props, costumes, and choreography. With 20 original songs, over 1,800 costumes, and more than 180 performers, the production demands meticulous preparation and adherence to cultural authenticity.

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi crafted the script and lyrics, integrating poetic elements into the musical narrative. With contributions from prominent figures like Sachin-Jigar, the musical delves into Krishna's life stages, resonating with audiences of all ages and celebrating cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024