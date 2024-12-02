Rajadhiraaj: A Stage Extravaganza Celebrating Shri Krishna

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela' is a groundbreaking musical journey that brings the divine life of Shri Krishna to the stage for the first time. Conceived by Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Bhoomi Nathwani, the show is a culmination of belief and dedication, reflecting a deep connection to Krishna's teachings.

Directed by Shruti Sharma, the musical presents a vivid spectacle with alluring storytelling elements, including varied musical compositions, props, costumes, and choreography. With 20 original songs, over 1,800 costumes, and more than 180 performers, the production demands meticulous preparation and adherence to cultural authenticity.

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi crafted the script and lyrics, integrating poetic elements into the musical narrative. With contributions from prominent figures like Sachin-Jigar, the musical delves into Krishna's life stages, resonating with audiences of all ages and celebrating cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)