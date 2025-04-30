Vizhinjam Port Commissioning Controversy: Opposition Leader's Exclusion Sparks Debate

The controversy surrounding the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Port has taken a political turn as the exclusion of Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan from the event became a hot topic. Initially omitted from the guest list, Satheesan claimed he was invited only after growing public uproar prompted the state Ports Minister V N Vasavan to send him a letter.

Satheesan, speaking to PTI, expressed skepticism as the letter did not specify the nature of his participation. He rejected the justification that opposition figures were excluded due to their boycott of the government's anniversary celebrations. 'If this were the case, why is the Prime Minister attending?' he questioned, highlighting the political implications of the event.

The opposition has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of using the invitation list strategically to gain favor with the BJP, amid claims that the port should be named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. As tensions simmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the newly developed port, which is part of a significant infrastructure project under Adani Ports and expected to be fully operational by 2028.

