RAF Joins US in Strategic Strike on Houthi Drone Facility

The UK's Royal Air Force collaborated with the US for a precise operation targeting Houthi drone production in Yemen on April 29, 2025. The mission aimed to hinder attacks on international shipping, significantly diminishing the capability of the Houthis to disrupt regional maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Updated: 30-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:45 IST
Representative image (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The UK's Royal Air Force, in a strategic alliance with the United States, executed a crucial precision strike against a key Houthi facility in Yemen. This operation, conducted on April 29, 2025, specifically targeted a location involved in manufacturing drones, which have been used to threaten international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

According to a press release by the UK Ministry of Defence, this joint effort aligns with long-standing UK policies aimed at countering the Houthi campaign initiated in November 2023. The campaign has endangered maritime navigation by launching attacks on foreign vessels and resulting in the deaths of innocent mariners. RAF Typhoon jets, supported by Voyager tankers, utilized Paveway IV precision-guided bombs to minimize civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

The operation was conducted after comprehensive intelligence and careful planning, focusing on buildings located 15 miles south of Sanaa, believed to house drone production. By executing the strike after dark, the risks to civilians were further diminished. All RAF aircraft returned safely from the mission. The UK Ministry of Defence emphasized in a social media post that the operation was crucial for defending navigation freedoms, regional stability, and curtailing future Houthi attacks.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed a significant reduction in Houthi attacks since its campaign began on March 15, with a focus on restoring ship navigation freedoms. However, CENTCOM refrained from sharing detailed information on current or future military actions to maintain operational security. The escalation in Houthi attacks on ships, fueled by the Israel-Gaza conflict despite warnings from former President Biden, poses ongoing challenges, as the group has expanded its targets beyond Israeli-associated vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

