Trump's Grand Return: Notre Dame Reopens with Global Leaders

President-elect Donald Trump is set to make his first international appearance post-election by attending the high-profile reopening celebration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this weekend.

Following extensive reconstruction work after a tragic fire in 2019, the iconic cathedral is ready to welcome approximately 50 heads of state and government. Security measures are expected to be stringent for the invite-only event on Saturday and Sunday.

Trump took to his Truth Social site on Monday evening to share news of his upcoming trip, expressing honor and praising President Emmanuel Macron for the magnificent restoration of the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)