Left Menu

Trump's Grand Return: Notre Dame Reopens with Global Leaders

President-elect Donald Trump will attend Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening in Paris, his first trip abroad post-election. The ceremonies follow significant reconstruction after a 2019 fire. The event is invite-only and will host 50 heads of state. Trump praised the restoration efforts by President Emmanuel Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-12-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 06:27 IST
Trump's Grand Return: Notre Dame Reopens with Global Leaders
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump is set to make his first international appearance post-election by attending the high-profile reopening celebration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this weekend.

Following extensive reconstruction work after a tragic fire in 2019, the iconic cathedral is ready to welcome approximately 50 heads of state and government. Security measures are expected to be stringent for the invite-only event on Saturday and Sunday.

Trump took to his Truth Social site on Monday evening to share news of his upcoming trip, expressing honor and praising President Emmanuel Macron for the magnificent restoration of the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024