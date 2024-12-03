Left Menu

PANDA GO! FEST HK: A Roaring Success for Hong Kong's Tourism

Thousands of giant panda sculptures showcased in Hong Kong aim to boost tourism with exhibitions across the city. The event includes pandas An An and Ke Ke, gifted by Beijing, and twin cubs at Ocean Park. Special panda sculptures, designed by renowned figures, will be auctioned for charity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-12-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 07:36 IST
PANDA GO! FEST HK: A Roaring Success for Hong Kong's Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong is set to welcome an influx of visitors this weekend as thousands of giant panda sculptures make their debut in the city's Panda GO! FEST HK. Starting Saturday, these captivating exhibits will be displayed at various locations, beginning at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, a bustling shopping district known for its tourist appeal.

The pandas are not just art pieces; they symbolize Hong Kong's effort to reclaim its status as a premier tourism hub in Asia. The city is banking on the popularity of pandas, considered China's unofficial national mascot, to draw visitors and boost the local economy. This initiative follows the birth of two panda cubs at Ocean Park, marking a significant milestone as their mother, Ying Ying, became the world's oldest first-time panda mom.

Adding to the excitement, a pair of giant pandas recently gifted by Beijing, An An and Ke Ke, will soon make their public debut at Ocean Park. Their presence, along with the creative contributions of figures like Pharrell Williams, who have designed special-edition panda sculptures for auction, highlights the intersection of culture, diplomacy, and economic strategy. Proceeds from the auction will support giant panda conservation efforts, fulfilling both economic and environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024