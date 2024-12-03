PANDA GO! FEST HK: A Roaring Success for Hong Kong's Tourism

Hong Kong is set to welcome an influx of visitors this weekend as thousands of giant panda sculptures make their debut in the city's Panda GO! FEST HK. Starting Saturday, these captivating exhibits will be displayed at various locations, beginning at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, a bustling shopping district known for its tourist appeal.

The pandas are not just art pieces; they symbolize Hong Kong's effort to reclaim its status as a premier tourism hub in Asia. The city is banking on the popularity of pandas, considered China's unofficial national mascot, to draw visitors and boost the local economy. This initiative follows the birth of two panda cubs at Ocean Park, marking a significant milestone as their mother, Ying Ying, became the world's oldest first-time panda mom.

Adding to the excitement, a pair of giant pandas recently gifted by Beijing, An An and Ke Ke, will soon make their public debut at Ocean Park. Their presence, along with the creative contributions of figures like Pharrell Williams, who have designed special-edition panda sculptures for auction, highlights the intersection of culture, diplomacy, and economic strategy. Proceeds from the auction will support giant panda conservation efforts, fulfilling both economic and environmental goals.

