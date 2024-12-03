The Adi Queen of Herbs: Reclaiming India's Medicinal Heritage

In the heart of Arunachal Pradesh's remote forests, Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego, revered as the 'Adi Queen of Herbs,' is pioneering a return to nature's medicinal roots. With over three decades of experience, Lego utilizes jungle-sourced herbal treatments to combat chronic illnesses, including cancer and kidney disease.

Lego voices concern over the exploitation of India's natural resources by foreign entities, urging a return to herbal remedies. She believes that modern medicine often prioritizes profit over healing, and stresses the efficacy of nature's solutions. Her outspoken views underline a deep commitment to leveraging India's natural wealth for health benefits.

Lego's impact transcends borders, with patients from India and overseas seeking her expertise. Despite resistance from conventional medical practitioners, her dedication to holistic healing has garnered her significant acclaim. Her efforts underscore the potential of untapped medicinal knowledge and the importance of preserving natural habitats.

