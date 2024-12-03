Left Menu

The Adi Queen of Herbs: Reclaiming India's Medicinal Heritage

Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego, known as the 'Adi Queen of Herbs,' has spent 30 years using herbal remedies from Arunachal Pradesh to treat chronic diseases. She criticizes modern medicine's commercialization, advocating natural cures from the jungle. Despite challenges, her methods attract global attention and recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pasighat | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:29 IST
The Adi Queen of Herbs: Reclaiming India's Medicinal Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Arunachal Pradesh's remote forests, Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego, revered as the 'Adi Queen of Herbs,' is pioneering a return to nature's medicinal roots. With over three decades of experience, Lego utilizes jungle-sourced herbal treatments to combat chronic illnesses, including cancer and kidney disease.

Lego voices concern over the exploitation of India's natural resources by foreign entities, urging a return to herbal remedies. She believes that modern medicine often prioritizes profit over healing, and stresses the efficacy of nature's solutions. Her outspoken views underline a deep commitment to leveraging India's natural wealth for health benefits.

Lego's impact transcends borders, with patients from India and overseas seeking her expertise. Despite resistance from conventional medical practitioners, her dedication to holistic healing has garnered her significant acclaim. Her efforts underscore the potential of untapped medicinal knowledge and the importance of preserving natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024