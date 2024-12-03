Innovating for Inclusion: Muneer Khan's Visionary AI Glasses

Talent transcends boundaries, as demonstrated by Muneer Khan, a 28-year-old innovator from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Khan's groundbreaking inventions, including a smart water bottle and smart soil testing device, have garnered international acclaim for their practicality and utility.

Raised in humble circumstances, Khan pursued an education at prestigious institutions, eventually sparking his interest in artificial intelligence and sensor technology. His innovative streak saw him earn accolades, such as the Young Scientist Award 2024 for his farmer-friendly soil testing device.

Now focused on aiding the visually impaired, Khan's AI-enabled eye-glasses, AI-Vision Pro, are poised for unveiling at IIT Bombay's Techfest. These glasses, featuring advanced sensors and technology, aim to empower users by providing real-time environmental interpretation, heralding a new era of accessibility.

