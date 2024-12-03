Allu Arjun Hails AP Government's Ticket Price Hike for 'Pushpa 2'

Actor Allu Arjun has publicly expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a hike in ticket prices for the much-anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The actor called the move a 'progressive decision' in favor of the Telugu film industry.

Through a post shared on his X handle, Arjun conveyed his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He characterized the decision as a demonstration of their commitment to the growth of regional cinema.

Set for a theatrical release on December 5, 'Pushpa 2' marks Arjun's return as the iconic character Pushpa Raj. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

