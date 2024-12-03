Left Menu

Allu Arjun Hails AP Government's Ticket Price Hike for 'Pushpa 2'

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a ticket price hike for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. This decision aims to support the Telugu film industry. Arjun also thanks Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their continued support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:51 IST
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Allu Arjun has publicly expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a hike in ticket prices for the much-anticipated film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The actor called the move a 'progressive decision' in favor of the Telugu film industry.

Through a post shared on his X handle, Arjun conveyed his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He characterized the decision as a demonstration of their commitment to the growth of regional cinema.

Set for a theatrical release on December 5, 'Pushpa 2' marks Arjun's return as the iconic character Pushpa Raj. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

