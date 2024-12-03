Sky-High Aspirations: South Africa Seeks Direct Flights to India
South Africa is negotiating with India and three Indian airlines to establish direct flights, boosting tourism, trade, and business. The South African Tourism Minister emphasized electronic visas simplify the travel process for Indians, aiming to restore pre-Covid travel numbers by year's end, targeting young travelers and MICE segments.
South Africa is exploring new avenues to enhance its tourism sector by engaging in discussions with the Indian government and three major Indian airlines to initiate direct flights between the two nations. This move was announced by South Africa's Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille.
Currently, travelers between India and South Africa rely on connecting flights through various international airlines. De Lille aims to persuade Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet of the economic benefits direct flights could offer, not only in tourism but also in trade.
The introduction of electronic visas is expected to facilitate easier travel for Indian visitors. South Africa is eager to revive its pre-Covid numbers of Indian tourists, with a focus on young travelers and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) tourism.
