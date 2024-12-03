The RIG 1938: A Record-Breaking Marvel on Qetaifan Island

Qetaifan Projects, a renowned subsidiary of Katara Hospitality, proudly revealed that their landmark creation, 'The RIG 1938,' has clinched two Guinness World Records titles. With a towering height of 76.309 meters, it stands as the tallest water slide globally and uniquely features 12 water slides housed in a single tower.

The grand announcement was made by H.E Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director and Chairman of Qetaifan Projects, during a press conference at the Meryal Water Park, situated on Qetaifan Island North. The event was well-attended by Qetaifan Projects' team members, Rixos Hotel representatives, dignitaries, investors, and media professionals.

The RIG 1938, an ode to Qatar's history of oil and gas discovery, is both an architectural and entertainment marvel. Serving as the centerpiece of the expansive 1.3 million square meters Qetaifan Island North, the Meryal Water Park significantly boosts Qatar's tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)