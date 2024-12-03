Melinda French Gates Catalyzes GivingTuesday with $1 Million Match Donation

Melinda French Gates has announced a generous initiative to match up to $1 million in contributions for GivingTuesday, an annual fundraising day for nonprofits. Her backing amplifies efforts to encourage philanthropy across demographics, with a focus on making society more equitable through acts of generosity.

GivingTuesday started as a simple hashtag and has grown into a significant movement. Though the number of participants declined last year, the event still managed to raise $3.1 billion. French Gates' matching commitment aims to reinvigorate participation by demonstrating that philanthropy isn't solely for the ultra-wealthy.

Through her organization, Pivotal Ventures, French Gates targets specific nonprofits, like the Vote Mama Foundation and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, facilitating donations via Every.org. This latest pledge comes as part of her broader commitment to support women and families, continuing her advocacy for a more just society.

