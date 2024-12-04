Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's Surprise Split After a Year of Romance

Renowned singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter and acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan have reportedly ended their relationship after a year together, according to E! Online. Speculation about their split comes amid a lack of official statements from either party.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted dining together in Los Angeles. Their romance became public at the 2024 Met Gala, where they posed on the red carpet. Carpenter and Keoghan had since celebrated their relationship publicly, notably when Carpenter cast Keoghan in her music video for 'Please Please Please' in June.

Carpenter praised Keoghan's acting skills, describing him as the best choice for her video project. Keoghan, in turn, expressed admiration for Carpenter's talent during her performance on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, commending her dedication and vision.

