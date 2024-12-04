Left Menu

Sky-High Holidays: Kerala's Heli Tourism Takes Flight

The Kerala Government has approved a new heli tourism policy to connect various tourist destinations via helicopter service. The policy outlines infrastructure needs like heliports and aims to boost the sector by attracting entrepreneurs. Additionally, a Smart City project exit plan is also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:05 IST
  • India

The Kerala Government has taken a significant step forward in boosting its tourism sector by approving an innovative heli tourism policy, set to connect popular destinations across the state via helicopter service. This policy, approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to provide tourists with rapid access to holiday hotspots.

The comprehensive policy not only plans to link a network of tourist destinations but also details the necessary infrastructure, such as heliports, heli stations, and helipads. This initiative is expected to revitalize the heli tourism project and open doors for more entrepreneurial ventures in the field, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In other developments, the cabinet also accepted recommendations regarding the Smart City project in Kochi. Headed by the Chief Secretary, a panel will engage in talks with TECOM to develop a mutual exit policy. An independent evaluator will assess compensation, while a team led by IT Mission's director and Infopark's CEO will provide further recommendations.

