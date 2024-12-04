Celebrating Visual Creativity: The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize's Diverse Longlist

The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize has announced its longlist for the 10th edition, including 26 remarkable designs. Selected from over 200 entries, these designs cover a variety of genres and themes, showcasing the richness of Indian visual storytelling.

Among the notable entries are Aakriti Khurana's 'Becoming Goan', Appupen's 'Dream Machine', and Pinaki De's 'Filmi Stories'. The prize celebrates the creativity and innovation of Indian graphic designers, with designs resonating with both readers and critics alike.

Chaired by art historian Alka Pande, the jury, which includes politician-writer Shashi Tharoor, will announce the shortlist at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival in January 2025. The winner will be disclosed in March 2025.

