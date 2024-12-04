Celebrating Visual Creativity: The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize's Diverse Longlist
The prestigious Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize has unveiled its longlist for the 10th edition, highlighting 26 standout designs from over 200 entries. Spanning multiple genres, the list showcases a diverse range of book covers created by talented Indian graphic designers. The winner will be announced in March 2025.
The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize has announced its longlist for the 10th edition, including 26 remarkable designs. Selected from over 200 entries, these designs cover a variety of genres and themes, showcasing the richness of Indian visual storytelling.
Among the notable entries are Aakriti Khurana's 'Becoming Goan', Appupen's 'Dream Machine', and Pinaki De's 'Filmi Stories'. The prize celebrates the creativity and innovation of Indian graphic designers, with designs resonating with both readers and critics alike.
Chaired by art historian Alka Pande, the jury, which includes politician-writer Shashi Tharoor, will announce the shortlist at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival in January 2025. The winner will be disclosed in March 2025.
