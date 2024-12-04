Left Menu

Celebrating Visual Creativity: The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize's Diverse Longlist

The prestigious Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize has unveiled its longlist for the 10th edition, highlighting 26 standout designs from over 200 entries. Spanning multiple genres, the list showcases a diverse range of book covers created by talented Indian graphic designers. The winner will be announced in March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:14 IST
Celebrating Visual Creativity: The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize's Diverse Longlist
  • Country:
  • India

The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize has announced its longlist for the 10th edition, including 26 remarkable designs. Selected from over 200 entries, these designs cover a variety of genres and themes, showcasing the richness of Indian visual storytelling.

Among the notable entries are Aakriti Khurana's 'Becoming Goan', Appupen's 'Dream Machine', and Pinaki De's 'Filmi Stories'. The prize celebrates the creativity and innovation of Indian graphic designers, with designs resonating with both readers and critics alike.

Chaired by art historian Alka Pande, the jury, which includes politician-writer Shashi Tharoor, will announce the shortlist at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival in January 2025. The winner will be disclosed in March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024