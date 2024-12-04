Left Menu

Unifying Traditions: Angami Naga Tribe's Stone-Pulling Ceremony at Hornbill Festival

1,500 members of the Angami Naga tribe showcased unity by participating in a stone-pulling ceremony during Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. The event, capturing both tourists and locals, highlighted cultural heritage and included traditional blessings, music, and a community feast. Officials emphasized cultural preservation and global promotion of the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful display of unity and cultural heritage, 1,500 members of the Angami Naga tribe gathered on Wednesday to participate in the traditional stone-pulling ceremony in Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. The event involved pulling a colossal 15-tonne stone across four kilometers of winding roads.

Accompanied by rhythmic tunes and ceremonial gunfire, the men toiled with ropes to move the stone, while women in vibrant, traditional attire offered support, carrying baskets filled with food and water. The 'Stone-pulling ceremony' captivated tourists and locals, emphasizing the enduring customs of the Angami Naga community.

The ceremony, officiated by Union Tourism Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat and local dignitaries, underscored the significance of the festival in promoting Nagaland's rich cultural tapestry. The gathering concluded with a communal feast, reflecting the spirit of unity and cultural celebration that defines the 10-day Hornbill Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

