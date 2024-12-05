'Nosferatu': A Gothic Revival for the Ages

Left Menu

Filmmaker Robert Eggers reimagines the classic 1922 silent film 'Nosferatu' in a gothic horror setting, focusing on female protagonist Ellen Hutter. With a stellar cast including Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard, the movie explores love, fear, and folklore, blending gothic romance with genuine horror.

Updated: 05-12-2024 05:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 05:38 IST
Filmmaker Robert Eggers has brought the classic folklore vampire tale to life with his latest gothic horror film 'Nosferatu.' Featuring Lily-Rose Depp in the lead role as Ellen Hutter, this reimagining of the 1922 silent film highlights a woman's internal struggles as she battles terrifying visions.

Set in a fictional Baltic city in the 1830s, the film intertwines gothic romance with genuine horror, capturing Ellen's deteriorating mental state as her husband prepares for a business trip to Transylvania. Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgard, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Emma Corrin round out the star-studded cast.

Skarsgard's transformation into Count Orlok involved extensive prosthetic work and voice coaching, underscoring Eggers' commitment to authenticity. 'Nosferatu' honors its folklore roots while embracing the nuanced love story within. The film is set to begin its global release on December 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

