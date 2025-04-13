Rajasthan Political Tensions Flare Over Temple Purification Controversy

In Rajasthan, tensions between political parties have intensified following a controversial temple purification ceremony involving Gyandev Ahuja, a former BJP MLA. Opposition leader Tikaram Jully has accused the BJP of sowing discord among communities based on religion and caste. Ahuja's act of sprinkling Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar, which he claimed was to 'purify' the temple, came after a ceremony attended by Jully.

Jully has denounced the purification act as an insult to Dalits, asserting that the BJP frequently employs such incidents to further a divisive agenda. Despite Ahuja being suspended from the party, Jully predicts that he will be reinstated once again, citing a history of similar occurrences within the BJP. The leader has criticized BJP's lack of response from notable members like Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and state president Madan Rathore regarding Ahuja's actions.

Furthermore, Jully condemned the BJP's economic policies, specifically addressing hikes in electricity and water charges. He also expressed concern over the defacement of a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Bikaner, terming it an attack on Dalit identity and the Indian Constitution. The opposition leader continues to urge immediate action from the state government to curb such incidents and uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)