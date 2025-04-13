Left Menu

Rajasthan Political Tensions Flare Over Temple Purification Controversy

Rajasthan's opposition leader Tikaram Jully accused the BJP of fostering religious and caste divisions. This follows the suspension of BJP's Gyandev Ahuja for 'purifying' a temple. Jully claims the suspension is temporary and criticizes BJP's divisive agenda, highlighting incidents impacting Dalit communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:58 IST
Rajasthan Political Tensions Flare Over Temple Purification Controversy
Tikaram Jully
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, tensions between political parties have intensified following a controversial temple purification ceremony involving Gyandev Ahuja, a former BJP MLA. Opposition leader Tikaram Jully has accused the BJP of sowing discord among communities based on religion and caste. Ahuja's act of sprinkling Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar, which he claimed was to 'purify' the temple, came after a ceremony attended by Jully.

Jully has denounced the purification act as an insult to Dalits, asserting that the BJP frequently employs such incidents to further a divisive agenda. Despite Ahuja being suspended from the party, Jully predicts that he will be reinstated once again, citing a history of similar occurrences within the BJP. The leader has criticized BJP's lack of response from notable members like Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and state president Madan Rathore regarding Ahuja's actions.

Furthermore, Jully condemned the BJP's economic policies, specifically addressing hikes in electricity and water charges. He also expressed concern over the defacement of a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Bikaner, terming it an attack on Dalit identity and the Indian Constitution. The opposition leader continues to urge immediate action from the state government to curb such incidents and uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025