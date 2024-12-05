Charlotte Dujardin Suspended After Horse-Whipping Scandal
Olympic equestrian champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for a year due to a horse-whipping scandal. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports sanctioned her after a video surfaced, leading to her withdrawal from the Paris Games. Dujardin, 39, will resume competition in July next year.
Olympic equestrian champion Charlotte Dujardin has faced a significant setback, receiving a one-year suspension following accusations of horse mistreatment. The ruling body, International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), enacted this decision after a complaint was filed by a Dutch lawyer.
The investigation was sparked by a four-year-old video, which revealed Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse during a coaching session. This development has caused her to withdraw from the upcoming Paris Games.
Dujardin, celebrated for her accomplishments at the London, Rio, and Tokyo Olympics, will be unable to compete until next July. Additionally, she has been fined $11,300 for what is deemed behavior contrary to horse welfare principles.
