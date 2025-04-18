Raiffeisen's Unyielding Stance: Banking Amidst Geopolitics
Raiffeisen Bank International, the prominent Western bank in Russia, reportedly halts the sale of its Russian unit. However, the Kremlin claims to have no information regarding this development, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms that the bank continues its operations in Russia, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western banking entity remaining in Russian territories, is reportedly ceasing its plans to sell off its Russian unit, as detailed in a report by the Financial Times.
This alleged development comes amidst consistent geopolitical turbulence. However, the Kremlin, on Friday, stated its unawareness of any such moves.
During a routine briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Raiffeisen Bank's operations in Russia remain unaffected and continue as usual, despite international sanctions and mounting pressures.
