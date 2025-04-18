Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western banking entity remaining in Russian territories, is reportedly ceasing its plans to sell off its Russian unit, as detailed in a report by the Financial Times.

This alleged development comes amidst consistent geopolitical turbulence. However, the Kremlin, on Friday, stated its unawareness of any such moves.

During a routine briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Raiffeisen Bank's operations in Russia remain unaffected and continue as usual, despite international sanctions and mounting pressures.

