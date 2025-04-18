Left Menu

Raiffeisen's Unyielding Stance: Banking Amidst Geopolitics

Raiffeisen Bank International, the prominent Western bank in Russia, reportedly halts the sale of its Russian unit. However, the Kremlin claims to have no information regarding this development, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms that the bank continues its operations in Russia, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:18 IST
Raiffeisen's Unyielding Stance: Banking Amidst Geopolitics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western banking entity remaining in Russian territories, is reportedly ceasing its plans to sell off its Russian unit, as detailed in a report by the Financial Times.

This alleged development comes amidst consistent geopolitical turbulence. However, the Kremlin, on Friday, stated its unawareness of any such moves.

During a routine briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Raiffeisen Bank's operations in Russia remain unaffected and continue as usual, despite international sanctions and mounting pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025